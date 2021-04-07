Google Chrome on iOS Gets First Update in Four Months That Fixes Bugs; Chrome 90 Update Next Week

Google pushes updates to its web browser Chrome every six weeks. However, Google Chrome for iPhone and iPad had not gotten any update for the past four months till now. A new version of Google Chrome is finally available for iOS and iPadOS. Google started releasing app updates on iOS again in February, with the updates resuming till last month. Chrome, however, missed out on version 88 and version 89 entirely, as the Google-owned browser did not receive updates for iOS for the longest time. The latest update for Chrome comes as Chrome 87 only, version 87.0.4280, to be precise. The update focuses majorly on bug fixes, despite there being no major issues since the last release in November 2020. Google is due to launch Google Chrome version 90 for all platforms next week, with Google Chrome for iOS catching up with new features. A 9to5Google report said that Google is testing Touch ID and Face ID to protect open Incognito tabs.

Some changes were made to the App Privacy label for Chrome on the Apple App Store also in the recent weeks. Under the “Data Linked to You" section, “App Functionality" now includes a user’s “Name." This, according to reports, is due to how Google Pay in Chrome requires that detail to complete a transaction. “Crash Data" and “Customer Support" is moving under the “Not Linked to You" section. The new update is rolling out to iPhone and iPad users via the Apple App Store. Google also said that it will regularly assess our data needs to ensure that it is only collecting data that is necessary to provide and develop useful products and features.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here