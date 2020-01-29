Google Chrome to Soon Get New Tab Management System Similar to Microsoft Edge

Google and Microsoft are working together to introduce Microsoft Edge’s multi-tab management feature to Google’s Chromium. As per a report, a conversation between a Google Software engineer Leonard Grey and Justin Gallagher, a software engineer at Microsoft reveals a discussion on ‘how to move multiple tabs to another window’. The multi-tab management feature is already available in Microsoft Edge and is now being directly introduced to Chromium and Chrome, with Microsoft’s help.

A part of the conversation, which took place on Gerrit, Justin said, ‘If you’re still interested in upstreaming this from Edge, we’d be happy to take it,’ to which Leonard replied stating ‘Sounds great! I’ll take ownership of this issue then’. As of now, if a user has to move multiple tabs to another window they have no option but to drag them out one by one on Google Chrome.

However, Microsoft’s Chromium version of Edge, a user can drag more than one tab into a new window in one go. Now, with this collaboration between, Google and Microsoft, this feature is soon going to be available on Google Chrome. The feature isn’t expected to make a lot of improvements to the browser, but it will definitely enhance the user experience as it is going to make the movement of tabs easier.

