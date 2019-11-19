Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Google Chrome Update for Android Makes it Easier to Switch Between Tabs

The latest version of Chrome makes browsing quicker and easier as it introduces shortcuts to close, open or switch between multiple tabs.

November 19, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
Google Chrome Update for Android Makes it Easier to Switch Between Tabs
The latest version of Chrome makes browsing quicker and easier as it introduces shortcuts to close, open or switch between multiple tabs.

Without a doubt, Google Chrome is one of the best and most used browsers today. Interestingly, it keeps on introducing new features every now and then to make the experience more user-friendly. While mobile browsers are convenient, the closing and shutting of these browsers on phones can be a hectic thing, especially when compared to desktop. However, Google Chrome’s Android version seems to have an easy solution for this. As per reports, the Android version of Chrome for Google is introducing a new shortcut to open the tab switcher menu. As reported by XDA Developers, the Android version of Chrome is introducing a new shortcut to open the tab switcher menu.

When the tab switcher is long-pressed, there will be certain shortcuts. For now, the shortcuts involve three display options: Close tab, New tab, New incognito tab. This means you will be able to close or open a tab by long-pressing the tab switcher. The new feature will be available on version 78 of Chrome for Android which should make browsing quicker and easier than the earlier version.

Using this feature is as simple as it reads. For instance, if you have three tabs open on Chrome, open one of the tabs to full screen. Thereafter, long press on the tab button. A new box will appear which will let you choose between Close Tab, New Tab and New Incognito Tab.



