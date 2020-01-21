Google Chrome Users May Soon Get Better Battery Life on Windows 10 Laptops
As per reports, Google Chrome is planning to begin experimenting with Microsoft’s power saver feature soon.
Image for Representation (Twitter/Sundar Pichai)
It is a well-known fact that Google’s web browser Chrome is quite notorious when it comes to consuming battery, especially on Windows 10 devices. The browser is both resources and energy-intensive. Recently, Microsoft proposed a solution that can probably address the battery backup concerns of Chrome users. In August last year, Microsoft had stated that there is a possibility to reduce Chrome’s battery usage which can be done by eliminating unrequired disk caching while watching videos.
Another thing that the company has revealed is that it will add a check to verify that the device is running on battery. Another change is to compare the HTTP response content size to the backend maximum file size. This will not cache the content when size is larger than the maximum file size, according to reports.
The report asserts that Google Chrome is planning to begin experimenting with Microsoft’s power saver feature after a Google Chrome engineer, on the Chromium platform, confirmed that the search giant is indeed planning to do so. However, as of now, it is not known how the brand plans to test the battery saver feature.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Memes From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Prove That the Film is Already a Hit
- FASTag Recharge Now Made Easier by PhonePe, Google Pay And BHIM: Here is How
- After 'Zomato Eats Uber', Confused Foodies Storm Twitter with Spicy Questions and Hot Memes
- Goals! Cristiano Ronaldo 'Kissing' Paulo Dybala is Breaking the Internet
- Rohit Sharma Pokes Fun at Yuzvendra Chahal's Shirtless Picture