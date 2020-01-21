Take the pledge to vote

Google Chrome Users May Soon Get Better Battery Life on Windows 10 Laptops

As per reports, Google Chrome is planning to begin experimenting with Microsoft’s power saver feature soon.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
Google Chrome Users May Soon Get Better Battery Life on Windows 10 Laptops
It is a well-known fact that Google’s web browser Chrome is quite notorious when it comes to consuming battery, especially on Windows 10 devices. The browser is both resources and energy-intensive. Recently, Microsoft proposed a solution that can probably address the battery backup concerns of Chrome users. In August last year, Microsoft had stated that there is a possibility to reduce Chrome’s battery usage which can be done by eliminating unrequired disk caching while watching videos.

Another thing that the company has revealed is that it will add a check to verify that the device is running on battery. Another change is to compare the HTTP response content size to the backend maximum file size. This will not cache the content when size is larger than the maximum file size, according to reports.

The report asserts that Google Chrome is planning to begin experimenting with Microsoft’s power saver feature after a Google Chrome engineer, on the Chromium platform, confirmed that the search giant is indeed planning to do so. However, as of now, it is not known how the brand plans to test the battery saver feature.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
