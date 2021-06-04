Google Chrome Will Soon Warn You About Extensions It Doesn't Trust, Will Still Allow Usage

Google is rolling out new safety features for Chrome. The new features are designed to make it easier to spot dubious downloads and extensions. The new features have been built upon the browser’s Enahnced Safe Browsing feature, which was launched last year to offer better warnings against phishing sites. Chrome will now show a warning that what you are installing is not considered “trusted." In order to be trusted, extensions need to come from a developer that has followed Google’s Developer Program Policies for Chrome and has been around for at least a few months. This also means that new developers will not be immediately trusted by Google.

Google Chrome will now show a pop-up warning when users are attempting to download an extension that not trusted. The pop-up will say “proceed with caution," warning users before they go ahead with their download. There is still the option to continue to install. Google said that nearly three-quarters of the extensions on Chrome’s store will be considered trusted. A “not trusted" extension doesn’t necessarily mean that it is dangerous, but that its developer might be newer to the store or may have recently committed a minor policy violation.

Chrome is also introducing a new scanning feature for suspicious-looking downloads. In the future, any downloads that seem “risky but not clearly unsafe" will offer an option to upload them to Google’s servers for a more thorough scan. This process can be bypassed if a user wants, but it offers an extra layer of protection when downloading files from the web.

Google says that the new features are rolling out gradually for Chrome 91, the latest version of the browser that was launched last month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here