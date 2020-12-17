Google Chromecast Users To Get Access To Apple TV Services next Year

News18 Logo

Apple Inc's TV app and paid streaming service Apple TV+ will be available on Google's latest Chromecast device early next year, the search giant said on Wednesday.

Apple Inc’s TV app and paid streaming service Apple TV+ will be available on Google’s latest Chromecast device early next year, the search giant said on Wednesday.

Apple in the past has sometimes reserved access to its services for its own ecosystem of hardware devices, but recently softened the stance in a bid to grow its services business.

Google said Apple TV would be available on more devices powered by Android TV operating system in the future.

Google said last week Apple Music will be available on Google smart speakers.

Last year, Apple made the TV app available on Amazon.com Inc’s Fire TV devices, and on Roku Inc’s platform.


