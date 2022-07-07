Google Chromecast With TV India Launch Expected Soon: Here’s Why

Google Chromecast with TV never got a launch date in India, and still doesn’t have one. But the launch of the streaming device can’t be too far away now. According to reports, the device has been listed online and it even has a price tag. All these suggest that an official launch could happen soon.

As mentioned in this report, Flipkart has listed the Google Chromecast with TV and it has been priced at Rs 6,399. The model shown is the 4K version and you have the white (snow) colour with a ‘coming soon’ tag.

Google Chromecast with TV officially made its debut a few years back with the Pixel 5 series. But it never came to India, and Google never gave us any reason. But last month, the company was quoted in a report saying that the Google Chromecast with TV will be made available in 12 more countries, which included India.

Google tends to localise features before launching a product, which might have forced the company to delay the launch of the product on a wider scale. In countries like India, you have numerous languages that are spoken, so integrating those into the device also poses challenges that take time.

This Chromecast gives you 4K HDR quality videos at 60 frames per second and also supports Dolby Vision to enhance the viewing experience. Google also reworked the bundled Chromecast remote with a dedicated button for Netflix and YouTube.

Google TV is the rebranded version of the Android TV platform for the big screens, with a leaner and simple UI. Chromecast has traditionally been a casting device but this new version is a lot similar to the streaming devices available in the market. If Google launches the Chromecast With TV 4K version at the listed price it will compete with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max model in the country.

