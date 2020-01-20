Take the pledge to vote

Google Chrome's New Feature Will Remind Users to Close Open Tabs

Google is testing a new Chrome-exclusive feature called 'Suggest to Close Tabs' which will remind users to close any open tab before it becomes stale.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
Google Chrome's New Feature Will Remind Users to Close Open Tabs
Image for Representation

Google is testing a new feature on its web browser Chrome that will send a notification asking users to close some of the tabs that are open for a long time. According to a report, Google has been working on a new feature exclusive to Chrome called “Suggest to close Tabs.”

The report said that “Suggest to close Tabs” feature was earlier hidden behind ‘Chrome flags’. Now, the feature has been enabled by default on Chrome Canary.

The report added that the web browser will take notice of the last time a user opened a tab and used it. Once a tab crosses the stipulated time frame, the web browser will send a notification in the tab switcher, asking the users to close the tab. It will then ask a user to “review” the tab and then “close” it.

The report further stated that Google hasn’t finalized how long a tab should be opened before it becomes “stale”. However, as per the choices available via the flag, the periods that Google is considering are four hours, eight hours, and seven days.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
