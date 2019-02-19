English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Clarifies That it Has no Evidence That Google Images Ranked Pakistani Flag in The 'Toilet Paper' Search
Screenshots of the search results went viral as memes, posts and status updates on several social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Google Says No evidence Their images Showed Pakistan flag For 'Toilet Paper'
Google on Tuesday said that it has found no evidence that its Search algorithms were showing the Pakistani flag when looked for the "best toilet paper in the world", the "best China-made toilet paper" or just "toilet paper". “While we continue to investigate the matter, we have not found any evidence that Google Images was ranking the Pakistani flag in response to this particular search. Many news outlets wrote about an old screenshot from a meme website that is inconsistent with our UI and dates back to 2017, and we have not seen any independent verification that these results ever appeared as depicted. Since these news stories published, images from those articles are now ranking for this query, as the pages contain words relevant to the search,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.
Screenshots of the search results went viral as memes, posts and status updates on several social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. "Since these news stories published, images from those articles are now ranking for this query, as the pages contain words relevant to the search," said the Google spokesperson.
Google algorithms have displayed inappropriate search results on certain topics in the past. Earlier, searching words like "Feku", "Pappu" and "Idiot" led users to the images of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and US President Donald Trump, respectively.
(Inputs from IANS)
