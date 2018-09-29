English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Clips Gets a Capture Rate Overhaul
Google Clips, a miniature hands-free video camera designed to take spontaneous videos of your family, has been deemed too spontaneous by some users and a report suggests that a remedy is in the works.
Google Clips Gets a Capture Rate Overhaul (Image for representation only)
Google Clips, the camera that gets to know your loved ones and snaps brief videos of them during special moments, is getting an update. Engadget outlined some of the changes that users will be seeing with. Because of the nature of the device, the moments that the camera deems as "interesting" or "special" are maybe too unpredictable. Users have been complaining that their significant moments were, in fact, left undocumented. Out of the 51 ratings on the accompanying app page on Google Play, it received just 3.8 stars out of 5.
To combat the issue, Google, "'completely rebuilt' High Capture rate so you can ‘capture many more hugs, jumps, smiles, dances'" of those that you can now select. With the new Familiar Faces management screen, you can decide who the camera deems as "important;" those who Clips most often records is in your hands and not just determined by the smart technology.
Finally, in addition to the camera allowing users to take full resolution pictures on demand, Clips will keep the best frame from each recording in full resolution. The update is rolling out now via the Play Store and the App Store.
