Google Clock Bug Is Making People Miss Alarms: Here's What Is Happening & What To Do

Android users are reportedly missing their alarms due to a bug in Google Clock. Users of Google Clock have raised the issue on the app’s Google Play Store listing, giving the Google Clock app a one-star rating, that has brought the app’s overall rating below. The reports come from users of Pixel smartphones, along with other Android smartphones from OnePlus, Oppo, and others. One user even said that he lost his job as a teacher due to this issue, which made them miss two morning class schedules. There is also a Reddit thread that talks about the issue, where users say that normal app troubleshooting methods like uninstalling and re-installing the app, clearing cache, and changing settings don’t seem to be working.

The bug was first reported by Android Authority, who also tested the Google Clock app and were unable to replicate the bug. We at News18 also gave the Google Clock app a try, and the app rang the alarm for us normally in the two instances we set an alarm. While it is not known as to what is causing this issue, Google is said to be sending an update to fix this. In the meantime, users can try out an alternative clock app as a backup. Google Clock is one of the most common clock app used by Android users. The app comes pre-loaded on many Android phones and can also be downloaded separately from the Google Play Store.

