1-min read

Google Cloud to Hit 1 Billion Users Mark Later This Week

Google Cloud will be joining the bandwagon of other Google services with this milestone.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2018, 2:00 PM IST
A logo is pictured at Google's European Engineering Center in Zurich, Switzerland July 19, 2018. (Image: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)
Google, in its recent Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco, has announced that its Google Cloud services will be hitting 1 Billion users benchmark later this week. If so, Google Cloud will be the next big thing by Google to reach the mark, after its much successful services including Gmail, Chrome, Android, YouTube, Maps, and PlayStore.

Google has been focussing much on Google Cloud lately by bringing in many feature updates to the Cloud storage service. Post its launch in 2012, the Cloud storage has seen updates for its business users of the service including Team Drive and File Stream. In addition, Google also featured the Drive-based backup and sync feature for all PCs and Macs to the Google Cloud to expand its features portfolio.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
