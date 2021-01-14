News18 Logo

tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Tech»Google Completes $2.1 Billion Acquisition Of Fitbit
1-MIN READ

Google Completes $2.1 Billion Acquisition Of Fitbit

Google Completes $2.1 Billion Acquisition Of Fitbit

Alphabet Inc's Google has completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of wearable device maker Fitbit Inc, the companies said on Thursday.

Alphabet Inc’s Google has completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of wearable device maker Fitbit Inc, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal had triggered concerns over Google’s market power and the use of people’s health data in targeted advertising.

The companies won antitrust approval from the European Union in December after Google agreed to restrictions on how it will use customers’ health related data.

“This deal has always been about devices, not data, and we’ve been clear since the beginning that we will protect Fitbit users’ privacy,” Google said in a blog post on Thursday.

Fitbit, once the leader in the wearable devices market, has lost market share to Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei in recent years.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...