Google Confirms 5G Support for Pixel 7 Series And Pixel 6A in India Delayed: All Details

Google Pixel users in India will have to wait a little longer to experience 5G on their devices. The company officially confirmed the delay to us on Thursday, which means that Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a will be only getting their 5G update early next year.

“We have been actively working with Indian carriers on the various requirements that go into provisioning 5G and look forward to rolling this out for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023," Google said in its official statement.

As you can see, the statement does not offer concrete data on when 5G services will be enabled on the compatible Pixel phones in India, but the delay means the Pixel phones are the only 5G-enabled phones that cannot run 5G in the country.

Apple, Samsung and Google were some of the few global brands that had yet to enable 5G on their Indian models till last month. Since then, both Apple and Samsung have issued their respective updates which allow users to experience 5G data speeds on their devices. The likes of Xiaomi, OnePlus and Realme have also upgraded their devices to run 5G in India. That leaves Google as the sole brand which won’t please the people who bought the Pixel phones this year.

Google has launched a slew of Pixel phones in India in 2022, which includes the Pixel 6a mid-range version. We also got the first Pixel flagships in the country in three years with the new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The new Pixel 7 series has launched in India for a starting price of Rs 59,999 and you get them in single 128GB storage variants.

While not supporting 5G is unlikely to be a deal breaker, especially when the service is available in select parts of the country. Having said that, people spending upwards of Rs 40,000 on smartphones do expect to get the latest features at the earliest.

