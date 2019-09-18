Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Confirms Coral Pixel 4 With Time Square Teaser

Other leaks of Google Pixel 4 have suggested that the company is working on a new "Motion Mode" for shooting sports and actions shots with a moving subject in the foreground and a blurred out background.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 18, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Google Confirms Coral Pixel 4 With Time Square Teaser
(Image: Google)
Loading...

Google is revealing the specifications about its upcoming Pixel 4 almost as fast as the leaks themselves. The company has just confirmed the new Coral/Orange colour for Pixel 4 and the massive advertisement at Times Square is just proof to it. The billboard shows the back camera module of the Google Pixel 4 with the words "Hey Google, set a reminder for October 15". The billboard assures this year's third colour for the Pixel 4 which will be launching next month. Google had earlier revealed a photo of the Pixel 4 in an all-black finish, months before the launch. The third colour choice could be white/panda model, as per reports.

Other leaks of Google Pixel 4 have suggested that the company is working on a new "Motion Mode" for shooting sports and actions shots with a moving subject in the foreground and a blurred out background. It is also expected to have enhanced Night Sight that would make it easier to shoot astrophotography. Google Pixel 4 XL is expected to come with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3040 resolution (19:9 aspect ratio) and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to have Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform along with 6GB of memory and 64GB/128GB of native storage.

The Pixel 4 XL is expected to come with three sensors on the back, housed in a square camera module in the upper left corner. There will be a 12.2-megapixel primary camera, a telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom (8x hybrid zoom) and either a Time of Flight depth sensor or a spectral sensor that can show infrared and ultraviolet beams and X-rays; these are undetectable by the human eye. The cameras may make use of the wide-gamut P3 colour capture employed by Apple. This would enable the Pixel 4 cameras to capture a 25 percent wider range of colours.

The Pixel 4 XL will feature a 3700mAh capacity battery. The Google Pixel 4 is expected to come up with 5.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2280 resolution. The handset will feature a 2800mAh battery. The remaining specs of Google Pixel 4 will be the same as Pixel 4 XL.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram