Google Contacts App Now Lets You Change Google Account's Profile Picture With Few Clicks, How to Use it

The Google Contacts app is getting a convenient feature with its latest app version. After updating the app version to Google Contacts v3.38, users can change their profile picture for all Google applications directly from the contacts app. The new update essentially eliminates the extra effort of opening the Gmail or Google app and then scrolling through tons of options, to finally change the profile photo from Settings. Now, with a few clicks on Google Contacts, Android users can change the Google Account picture, hassle-free.

As first spotted by XDA Developers, users will need to open the Contacts app on the Android smartphone and then tap on the icon with the first letter of your name or picture at the top right corner. Then tap on the miniature 'camera icon' right next to your name, and select "change" or "remove" your profile image. If the user selects the "change" option, you can choose to pull an image from Google Photos, your on-device images, or even take a fresh new picture directly from your camera - all the typical while changing a profile picture. Notably, if users choose to remove profile picture, it will restore the first letter of your name.

According to the publication, the latest development was being tested with the Google Contacts v3.31 initially, but finally rolling out with Google Contacts v3.38. Recently, Google updated the Google Photos app for Android and iOS that too allows users to change the profile picture directly. The new profile picture will reflect across all Google-owned apps such as YouTube, Drive, Docs, Photos, Meet, and more. As mentioned, the latest feature is not a groundbreaking one, but just a matter of convenience for those who like to keep their profile picture up-to-date. In another Google-related news, the software giant is rolling out a new interface for music-related search queries on desktop. Users will now see a new panel of the left side of the screen with new options.