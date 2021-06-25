Google Contacts' People Pages Get Updated Design, Optimised For Workspace Apps

Google Contacts is getting some visual tweaks and more information that is beneficial for people using a company account. This comes after Google introduced a slew of Workspace developments in recent weeks. The visual change sees Contact details open in a full page instead of a pop-up view that allows users to see the list of people in the background. A person’s contact profile is displayed in the top-left corner with a large name, title/role, division, and company display. Further, the information that used to appear below is no longer displayed in one feed. “The redesigned Google Contacts experience gives you the ability to easily learn more about your colleagues and stakeholders, making it easier to collaborate and turn ideas into impact," Google said in an announcement.

The new redesign, as mentioned about, displays the person’s contact profile on the top-left with a large name, title/role, division, and company display. There is also a “Directory profile" card with email address, phone number, and office location, along with a “More" button. Below the ‘More’ button, there is a “Management Chain," starting with a “Managers" graphic and a list of “Reports." Google has also added a history of your Workplace relationship, including email conversations and meetings. There is also a new “You and The" feed that shows users their recent “Interactions." Google says that the new Contacts experience is meant to “help Google Workspace users learn more about their colleagues."

The redesigned Google Contacts is rolling out to contacts.google.com and the sidebar that appears in Gmail and other Google Workplace apps. The update has already started rolling out to end customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here