English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Google Contacts Update Brings a Completely Redesigned 'Material' Theme to Android Smartphones

Google Contacts now features an entirely new 'Material' theme.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2018, 12:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Contacts Update Brings a Completely Redesigned 'Material' Theme to Android Smartphones
The new Material Theme as seen on Google Contacts. (Image: Google)
Loading...
Google has started rolling out an update to its 'Contacts', bringing a major overhaul to its app. With the new update, Google Contacts will now come with a new material theme that will sport clear and vibrant colours as well as rounded corners in its interface. In addition, Google Contacts 3.0, as the new version of the app has been named, also makes use of Google Sans (font).

Other updates on the app include a White band at the top instead of the previous blue one, enabling an all-White UI. Also, the alignment of the contacts has now been centred instead of the prevailing "Tile" format that aligns them to the left. There is also less of Blue in the apps Font colours and letter markers. The icons on the Material Theme feature bold outlines along with hollow interiors and can also be seen upon opening a contact, call, text and Email shortcuts.

What remains the same is the primary list of contacts and the navigation drawer. The Google Contacts app can now be updated through the Google Play Store.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...