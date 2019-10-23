Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Continued Conversation to Come to Assistant on Pixel Phones

With Continued Conversation, a Google device's microphone reopens after every response, to listen for follow-up questions, making the interaction more conversational.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Google Continued Conversation to Come to Assistant on Pixel Phones
Image for Representation (Image: Google)

Google had earlier added a feature called Continued Conversation for its Assistant-enabled speakers. For the unversed, Continued Conversation sees a device's microphone reopen briefly after every response, in order to listen for follow-up questions, without letting a user utter the phrases "Hey Google" Or "Ok Google." The feature makes the interaction between a user and their device more conversational. According to a report, Google is trying to add Continued Conversation to the Pixel devices. In order to do so, the tech giant is undergoing an A/B test with the application. The report said that some of the users have experienced a new setting or a toggle in Continued Conversation.

In the "Devices" section there is an option for "Phone". However, despite turning it on, the feature wasn’t operational. It is speculated that the addition is made keeping the latest Pixel series in mind. Once incorporated properly, the Pixel 4 users will be able to use Continued Conversation by turning on gesture navigation on their devices. The indication of Continued Conversation setting on older pixel models means that the feature will be available on the devices that don’t have Assistant on-device running. Here's what a user can do to see if Pixel phone has the updates settings:

1. Open Google Assistant

2. Tap on compass icon on the bottom right of the display

3. Click on the profile picture at the upper right of the screen and tap on Settings

4. Swipe over to the Assistant tab and tap on Continued Conversation

5. If the page shows "Shared devices" Only, the update is yet to arrive.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram