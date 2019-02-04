English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Could be Adding New Inbox Features to The Gmail App Soon

Remember Google Inbox app, which will only be available till March this year? A lot of those features could make their way to the standard Gmail app.

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
Google is reportedly testing a set of new inbox features like pinned messages, reminders and category bundles for the new Gmail for Android.

"A screenshot shared by a redditor today claims to show an internal build of the revamped Gmail for Android with the new features," 9T05Google reported on Saturday. In September 2018, Google announced the addition of bundles to help users deal with multiple messages at once -- an organisational feature that was first introduced in 2014 that brings emails of similar slugs together for users to expand and archive in mass.

"If this screenshot is reliable, Google is working on reminders that users are able to quickly create and schedule along with the ability to only show pinned items in the feed," the report said. Google rolled out the big redesign of Gmail last year and added several new features including Smart Reply, email snoozing, follow-up Nudges and hover actions as well as the recent inline attachments and images on Android. "According to the redditor, 'there is still plenty of work to be done'. Meanwhile, this screenshot apparently represents only one of the 'different design iterations' being worked on, and that it's still 'very early,'" the report added.

