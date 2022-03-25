Google Could Launch New Nest Hub Speaker With A Detachable Tablet

Google could be working on a new smart speaker for its lineup that includes a detachable tablet. As per new reports, the company could add a new form factor to its Nest smart speaker lineup this year.

The design could include a smart speaker and a tablet that detaches from the body to be used as a standalone device. The tablet is likely to sit at the base of the speaker, making it look like a part of the whole unit.

The development is hardly surprising because Google has been making constant changes to the UI of the Nest speaker and the Home app that works in tandem with the devices.

Offering a tablet on the speaker does sound interesting, but we are hoping that Google has a clear plan about how the form factor becomes useful to people. Adding a tablet could also mean an increase in the price of the device, so the value factor becomes even more evident.

The other big question is what software will be used to integrate both the speaker and the tablet. Android has never been a polished platform for the big screens unless Android 12L can change our minds later this year.

And the chance of Chrome OS being used here is slim since the platform is now targeting powerful devices.

The smart speaker lineup from Google currently has the Mini, the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max which has a bigger 10-inch screen. It is possible Google felt that instead of combining two devices together, the tablet can become detachable, giving it more chance to become relevant for users.

The new device could show up either at the Google I/O 2022 in a few months’ time or be part of the main event in October where the new Pixel 7 series will be unveiled in the market.

