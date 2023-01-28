CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsCricket LiveTrending News
Home » News » Tech » Google Could Launch Pixel Tablet Pro With Tensor G2 Chip This Year: Report
1-MIN READ

Google Could Launch Pixel Tablet Pro With Tensor G2 Chip This Year: Report

IANS

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 09:34 IST

Mountain View

'TangorPro' is the code name for the potential upcoming Google tablet.

'TangorPro' is the code name for the potential upcoming Google tablet.

Google will reportedly release a Pro version of its upcoming Pixel Tablet, which will feature a Tensor G2 chip instead of the first-generation Tensor G1 chip.

Tech giant Google will reportedly release a Pro version of its upcoming Pixel Tablet, which will feature a Tensor G2 chip.

According to leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, the tech giant initially started working on a tablet using the original Tensor chip but this project was then allegedly cancelled as the company began working on a tablet that used Tensor G2 instead, reports Android Authority.

The first device is expected to be the Pixel Tablet and the second device is likely to be the one coming to market this year, which might be the Pro model.

The leaker also mentioned that the only difference between the two devices is likely to be the chip powering them.

Last month, Wojciechowski discovered a device called “TangorPro" in the Google Camera Go application’s code.

As “Tangor" is believed to be the codename for the Pixel Tablet, “TangorPro" strongly indicated a Pro variant of the Pixel Tablet.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Pixel Tablet and its charging speaker dock have been leaked on Facebook Marketplace, a destination on Facebook where people can buy and sell items.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Google
  2. Google Pixel
first published:January 28, 2023, 09:34 IST
last updated:January 28, 2023, 09:34 IST
Read More