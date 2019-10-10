Google Could Launch Pixel Watch Alongside New Pixel 4 Next Week

Tech giant Google has been rumored to be working on a smartwatch, called the Pixel Watch, for years now. While there were rumours that the device would finally see the light of day at Google's hardware event last year, fans were left disappointed when it did not materialise. Now, fresh rumours are doing the round that the watch could finally be released alongside the Google Pixel 4 at the company's hardware event scheduled for Tuesday, October 15.

The rumours come from Nikkei Asian Review, which cites an unidentified source close to Google. Notably, they have also said that the tech giant will launch a 5G variant of the Pixel 4, along with a new notebook. According to reports, even though the report does not mention the Pixel Watch name, Google's hardware line has been tied to the Pixel name for years and it will be only natural for the smartwatch to bear the branding.

Rumours also suggest that it is likely the device will run Google’s Wear OS operating system; however some rumors indicate that the device could be a hybrid watch. This is because Google acquired a new hybrid watch tech and 20 engineers from Fossil for $40 million earlier this year and there is a high possibility that it could end up being a part of the Pixel Watch. At that time an executive from Fossil had said that the IP purchased by Google was based on something out of their technology and that “It's new to the market technology and we think it's a product that has features and benefits that aren't in the category today."

