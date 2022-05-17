Google Could Remove Around 900,000 Android Apps From Play Store: Here’s Why

Close to 900,000 Android apps could be ditched by Google from the Play Store in the coming days. The company talked about removing outdated apps that no longer support its latest features or have been updated in a while.

Google is not going to be alone in this exercise, as Apple is expected to push out iOS apps from the App Store as well. Combining these two platforms could end up removing over 1.5 million apps very soon.

The details have been sourced from Pixalate in a CNET report this week, which claims that the majority of the 900,000 Android apps have not received an update in the past two years.

Google is expected to hide or remove the apps based on how outdated the apps are on the Play Store. Google wants most of the apps to be compatible with the Android 10 version at the least.

Such measures have been criticised by developers in the past week, but their reasons for not updating the apps are falling on deaf ears. Both Google and Apple want to clamp down on the security of apps on their respective app stores, and the removal of unused/outdated apps is probably the right way to go about it.

Google is quick to state that existing users with any of the 900,000 apps can continue using it without any issues. But those looking to download any of these apps from scratch will be making a futile attempt to do so.

For its part, Google is giving developers ample time to update their apps. It says by November 1, 2022 apps can be updated to keep them available on the Play Store for its millions of users.

Security has been a big issue for Android over the years, and Google is hoping to fix the concerns by keeping apps up-to-date and secure against any potential threat.

