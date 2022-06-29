Google Could Soon Bring More Pixel-Centric Safety Features To Other Smartphones: All Details

Google launches its Pixel smartphones with exclusive features that eventually make their way to other devices. And over the years the list has been increasing with utility features offered to non-Pixel phones.

It seems Google is about to do it again, with the prospect of some Pixel-centric safety features coming to other phones. According to a new report, Pixel’s Personal Safety app could soon become compatible with other Android phones.

The app has been available only on Pixel phones to date, but this could soon change. Folks at 9to5Google found traces of the codes within the app that suggests Personal Safety will be coming to other phones as well.

As you might be aware, this app is basically there to help people who are stuck in an emergency. One of the useful tools within the app is the car crash alert which immediately gets in touch with the emergency services for quick assistance. Similarly, the app has the option of alerts for the crisis which tends to be used during any natural calamity such as earthquake.

The underlying code of the app is usually marked with Pixel but it seems Google is making changes behind the scenes to make it compatible with nonpixel phones.

It is too early to say when the Personal Safety app could be made available to all Android phones, but with the Android 13 launch still, a few months away, it is possible the main app could be offered to everyone via the Play Store Services which is a built-in tool on Android smartphones.

Other features that have gradually made the move are the Locked Folder option for Google Photos users, Digital Wellbeing is another example which has the Heads Up option for Pixel users and others as well.

