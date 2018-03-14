English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Cracks Down on Cryptocurrency Related Content

In a separate blog post, Google said it took down 3.2 billion ads that violated its advertising policies in 2017.

Reuters

Updated:March 14, 2018, 12:03 PM IST
Google is cracking down on cryptocurrency ads. (Image for representation: Reuters)
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it will ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and related content starting in June. Under the new policy, the company will ban ads for unregulated or speculative financial products like binary options, cryptocurrency and financial spread betting among others.

In a separate blog post, Google said it took down 3.2 billion ads that violated its advertising policies in 2017, nearly double the number of ads it removed in 2016.

"Improving the ads experience across the web, whether that's removing harmful ads or intrusive ads, will continue to be a top priority for us," Scott Spencer, director of sustainable ads, said.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind Mourn Stephen Hawking's Demise

In January, Facebook Inc said it will ban ads promoting financial products and services tied to cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings.

The policy will be implemented across its platforms, including Facebook, Audience Network and Instagram, the company said.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
