Now Learn Coding on Your Phone With Google's 'Grasshopper App'
Grasshopper has been created by a team of coders from Google's workshop for experimental products - "Area 120".
Google Creates 'Grasshopper App' That Teaches Coding on Mobile (Representative image: AP)
To help beginners learn to code on their smartphones, Google has launched a new learn-to-code app called Grasshopper. Grasshopper has been created by a team of coders from Google's workshop for experimental products - "Area 120". "Coding is becoming such an essential skill, and we want to make it possible for everyone to learn even when life gets busy. "We made Grasshopper to help folks like you get into coding in a fun and easy way," the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.
"We put Grasshopper on a phone so you can turn your commute or wait in line for a learning moment," it added. The Grasshopper app is now available globally on both iOS and Android. According to Tech Crunch, the goal is to get coders proficient in the basics and core concepts, so they can take the next steps in their coding education.
Till date, "Area 120" has released innovations like "Advr" -- an advertising format for virtual reality; personal stylist "Tailor"; emoji messenger "Supersonic"; a job-matching service in Bangladesh, a booking tool called "Appointments"; and the YouTube co-watching app "UpTime". The app offers several courses, beginning with "The Fundamentals," where users learn how the code works. Grasshopper has two more courses where coders learn to draw shapes using the D3 library, and later create more complex functions using D3.
To recall, Google is reportedly testing a new feature in Maps that will use landmarks, including restaurants, as points of reference to give directions to a commuter. "So instead of telling you to turn right onto Acacia Avenue, for example, it might tell you to turn after the KFC," a report in Engadget said late Tuesday. It said that the feature has only been seen in the New York City and Google has not announced whether the update would be rolled out widely.
