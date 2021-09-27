Google Cuts Revenue It Shares From Sales On Its Cloud Marketplace

Google will take a smaller cut when customers buy software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace, a report in CNBC suggested on Sunday. The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3 percent from 20 percent, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. “Our goal is to provide partners with the best platform and most competitive incentives in the industry. We can confirm that a change to our Marketplace fee structure is in the works and we’ll have more to share on this soon," a Google Cloud spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

This comes after earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its Play store by half on the first $1 million (roughly Rs 7.36 crores) they earn in revenue in a year.

