Google Delays Blocking Of Third-Party Cookies On Chrome By Two Years Till 2023

Mountain View, California-based giant Google had earlier this year given Google Chrome users something they were very eagerly waiting for. The company had announced that it will soon end third-party cookies on Google Chrome, blocking advertisers and developers from tracking users online for the purpose of targeted advertising. Within only a few months of the announcement, Google has now announced that its much-awaited privacy change to Chrome that was supposed to block third-party cookies is delayed by a couple of years. Google has delayed the change till late 2023 as the company determines how to protect users while providing web publishers a way to make money. Google had announced that it would prevent Chrome from accepting third-party cookies that help advertisers and developers profile users or targeted advertising.

On Thursday, however, Google pushed the move to remove third-party apps by two years. This, Google says is because it needs time to develop and test privacy-preserving alternatives to third-party cookies, and for website to adopt the changes. Google said that it has delayed the change to chart a better course for advertisers and everyone else on the web. “We need to move at a responsible pace, allowing sufficient time for public discussion on the right solutions and for publishers and the advertising industry to migrate their services. This is important to avoid jeopardizing the business models of many web publishers which support freely available content," Google Chrome Engineering Director Vinay Goel said in a blog post.

This comes at a time when Silicon Valley giants are being pressurised to work towards online privacy. Given the amount of advertising and cookies on Google’s web browser, it makes sense that the company need more time to implement this change. The massive advertisement economy will, until then, remain at stake in terms of how new user measurement metrics will be implemented.

