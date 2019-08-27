Google, Dell Partner to Launch New Chromebooks for Enterprise Users
Image for Representation
To challenge Windows-powered laptops, Google has teamed up with Microsoft's biggest partner, Dell, to launch new Chromebook Enterprise devices. Google and Dell have been working together for more than a year to ensure these new Chromebook Enterprise devices are ready for IT needs, The Verge reported on Monday.
They both are working together to make new versions of the Latitude 5400, starting at $699 and Dell Latitude 5300 two-in-one, starting at $819, with an enterprise version of Chrome OS built-in. In addition, the search engine giant is now teaming up with a number of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to better target enterprise customers.
While Dell is the first OEM to announce Chromebook Enterprise laptops, there will be more, John Solomon, Vice President of Chrome OS at Google said. Meanwhile, to compete with Chrome OS, Microsoft is currently working on a Windows Lite version of its operating system which would be more cloud-powered.
