Google Disables Screenwise Meter App to Avoid Punishment For Violating Apple App Store Policies

The Screenwise meter app is similar to the Facebook Research App, through which the social network was offering $20 to users who would be willing to share all their phone usage habits

Reuters

Updated:January 31, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
Google Disables Screenwise Meter App to Avoid Punishment For Violating Apple App Store Policies
Alphabet Inc’s Google has said it has disabled an iPhone app that it had paid some users to install to study their digital habits, following a similar move late on Tuesday by social media network Facebook Inc. “The Screenwise Meter iOS app should not have operated under Apple’s developer enterprise programme — this was a mistake, and we apologise,” Google said in a statement.

Google and Facebook had faced criticism from privacy experts for distributing their research apps through a programme iPhone maker Apple Inc had created for companies to distribute apps to employees. Apple did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Also Read | Facebook Paying Teens $20 Per Month to Install Data Harvesting VPN App on iPhones


