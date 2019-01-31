Google Disables Screenwise Meter App to Avoid Punishment For Violating Apple App Store Policies

Alphabet Inc’s Google has said it has disabled an iPhone app that it had paid some users to install to study their digital habits, following a similar move late on Tuesday by social media network Facebook Inc. “The Screenwise Meter iOS app should not have operated under Apple’s developer enterprise programme — this was a mistake, and we apologise,” Google said in a statement.Google and Facebook had faced criticism from privacy experts for distributing their research apps through a programme iPhone maker Apple Inc had created for companies to distribute apps to employees. Apple did not immediately respond to a request to comment.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.