Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Discontinued Ahead of Pixel 4a Launch

Google has confirmed it is discontinuing its mid-range smartphones Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL ahead of Pixel 4a release. The smartphones will no longer be available from the Google Store but will remain on sale through third-party platforms while stocks last, reports Android Police.

"Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3a, the product is available from some partners while supplies last," the report quoted a Google spokesperson as saying. The discontinuation of the Pixel 3a series marks the end of the entire Pixel 3 line. The Pixel 3 and 3XL were discontinued in March this year. Currently, the only Google smartphones available are the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL.

Meanwhile, the search engine giant is reportedly planning to launch Pixel 4a, the next Pixel series smartphone soon. The device is likely to pack in the Snapdragon 730 chipset, which will be backed by 6GB of RAM, and 64GB non-expandable internal storage. The device is expected to feature a 5.81-inch display. It is worth mentioning that the screen appears to have a 60Hz refresh rate, not 90Hz. The phone has been tipped to start selling at $399.