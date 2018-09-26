Google Discusses Data Privacy Before Senate Hearing

As US lawmakers geared up to grill tech giants again on data privacy, Google said the organisations must operate with respect for individuals' interests when they process personal information. In a three-page framework, Google said companies must be transparent about the types of personal information they collect, why they collect it, and how they use or disclose it, particularly when used to make decisions about the individual.The Google framework came as the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation was set to discuss data privacy on Wednesday with tech companies including Google, Apple, AT&T, Amazon and Twitter. In a blog post on Tuesday, Google Chief Privacy Officer Keith Enright said the users have long entrusted the company to be responsible with their data and they take that trust and responsibility very seriously."Google products and features cannot launch until they are approved by the specialists in our Privacy and Data Protection Office, which solicits input from across Google, as well as periodically from users and experts worldwide," said Enright. "More than any other time I have worked in this field, there is real momentum to develop baseline rules of the road for data protection. Google welcomes this and supports comprehensive, baseline privacy regulation," he added.Enright, who will be present at the Senate panel meeting, shared the company's thoughts on what data protection regulation should look like in the US. "People deserve to feel comfortable that all entities that use personal information will be held accountable for protecting it. "We believe that regulation can support a dynamic marketplace for businesses of all types and sizes," Enright noted, adding that he looks forward to working with policymakers and all stakeholders on regulation that protects consumers and enables innovation.Google CEO Sundar Pichai is also heading to Washington, DC amid "concerns about privacy, suspicion about his company's relationship with China" and a reported "censored Search" engine for the country. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Pichai will meet with Republican lawmakers on Friday and plans to testify before a House Judiciary Committee hearing after the mid-term elections in November.