Google Docs Is Adding More Features So That You Can Write Better: All Details

Google Docs is getting a slew of new features that promise to make digital writing for users better and smarter. The platform has given users basic tools like autocorrect and the ability to add grammar-centric extensions to improve their vocabulary.

And now, Google Docs is adding a few more advanced features that look to improve the writing experience to a new level.

Also Read: iQoo 9 Pro Legend Review: Capable Android Flagship But Will You Spend Rs 70,000?

Google Docs has introduced these new features:

- Active voice use

- Using inclusive language

- Alternate wording

- Make proper sentence structure

- Identify and remove inappropriate words

Structuring a sentence tends to be a big challenge for most people, who are typing in a hurry during their busy work schedule. Google Docs will show you an underline for a sentence or a word that needs to be changed or improved. It will briefly tell you what the issue is and ask you to rephrase the sentence or the word, which will make it sound better.

Advertisement

Google Docs will have different colour codes for each feature. Any change required in tone and the writing style will be in purple. And just like the existing function of the underline, users can accept or reject the suggestion, based on their requirements.

Also Read: These Apple MacBooks Will Become Obsolete For The Company Very Soon: What It Means

Google Docs is turning on these features by default, and users can make the changes from the tools menu of the service. Google Docs is used by millions, but the new features seem limited to select Workspace users, who will be getting these in the coming weeks. The option to change the tone and style of a sentence is primarily offered to the Business and Education plan customers.

Similarly, the alert about the use of the inappropriate word will also come to Business, Education and Learning customers.

WATCH VIDEO: Why Smartphones Are Becoming Expensive In India, Explains Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B

Docs has other features, including text format changes, you also get the word count for your page but that is not enabled by default, and Google Docs asks you to turn it on for every new Docs, which is rather tedious.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.