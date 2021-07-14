Google is making the launch animation for every app more prominent with Andorid 12’s splash screen. Last month, Google Drive became the first app to get Android 12’s splash screen animation and now, the Mountain View, California-based giant has rolled out splash screen on three more of its own apps - Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Icons for all three of these apps have a similar design - a sheet of paper that is folded from the top right corner.

The app’s splash screenload from the middle of the screen and expand outwards. The animation begins with a rectangle that features rounder corers. As the icon inside the rectangle grows, the corner begins to fold while the app opens. The new splash screen is rolling out with version 1.21.262.04.40 of Docs, Sheets, and Slides on Android 12. This comes after Google rolled out the new splash screen launch animation on Google Drive last month. The splash screen on the Google Drive app, as shown in a video, colours the Drive logo within a second before the app loads.

Google unveiled its latest operating software, Android 12 in May during the Google I/O conference. Android 12 will be rolled out to end customers later this year. It comes with a major UI redesign with Google’s “Material You" design language, a new privacy dashboard, a new internet panel, a clipboard read notification, and more.

