Google Docs Will Now Display Word Count As You Type
Instead of going to 'Tools' and 'Word Count' each time users want to view the word count, they can choose the 'Display word count while typing' option to continuously display it in the lower-left corner.
Instead of going to 'Tools' and 'Word Count' each time users want to view the word count, they can choose the 'Display word count while typing' option to continuously display it in the lower-left corner.
Search giant Google is rolling out a new capability for G-Suite customers to see their word count as they type on docs, to make their life a bit easier. "We have heard that displaying this information is helpful to users working on docs that require minimum or maximum word count," Google said in a blog post. Users often need to see the word count in the documents they write. Instead of going to "Tools" and then to "Word Count" each time you want to view this information, now, you can simply select "Tools", then go to "Word count" and then select "Display word count while typing" to continuously display it in the lower-left corner of your doc.
If you click on the word count box, you can also view more information, like the page count, character count (with and without spaces). To see the word count of a specific section of the text, simply highlight that section in your doc. According to Google, the feature will be enabled by default once it rolls out to users, but one can also turn it off by heading to "Tools", then "Word Count" and ticking the 'Display word count while typing' option. Google Docs word count box has already started rolling out for all G Suite editions. It will be fully available with a full rollout by next month.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 10 Things the New Apple iPhone 11's Camera Reminded Twitter Of
- With iPhone 11 Launch, Apple Offering iPhone 7 in India Below Rs 30,000, iPhone 8 at Rs 39,900
- Serena Williams Wins New York Fashion Week as She Walks Runway With Adorable Daughter
- Apple Watch Series 5 Launched at Rs 40,900: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max: The Camera Has to be The X-Factor