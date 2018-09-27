Google Doodle Celebrates 20th Birthday of The Search Engine

Today the world's largest search engine Google is celebrating its 20th Birthday. Google has been marking the anniversary throughout September and earlier this week announced updates to its search engine aimed at looking ahead to the “next 20 years”. Founded 20 years ago, the company is marking the occasion with a Google Doodle around the world. In the doodle video, the history of Google has been shown.The special video features all the searches that people have made all through the years. Google mentions in a blog post, today's' video doodle takes a stroll down memory lane by exploring popular searches all over the world throughout the last two decades.Google was launched in 1998 by Stanford University PhD students Larry Page and Sergey Brin. In 2016, the company was made part of Alphabet, the parent organisation that has Page and Brin as board members.In the past two decades, the artists on the Doodle team have created thousands of Doodles for countries around the world.