English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Doodle Celebrates 30 Years of The World Wide Web
The WWW is the primary tool billions of people today use to interact on the Internet.
The WWW is the primary tool billions of people today use to interact on the Internet.
Loading...
Google on Tuesday celebrated 30 years of World Wide Web (WWW) with a doodle. English scientist Tim Berners-Lee invented the WWW in 1989 and wrote the first web browser in 1990.
Working at CERN, Switzerland, Berners-Lee laid out the basic concepts of the WWW in a proposal which included ideas like HTML, URL and HTTP.
In a document titled "Information management: a proposal", he envisioned the use of hypertext to link documents.
The WWW, commonly known as the Web, is an information space where documents and other web resources are identified by Uniform Resource Locators (URLs).
The first web browser was released in 1991 -- first to the research institutions and then to the general public on the Internet in the same year.
The WWW is the primary tool billions of people today use to interact on the Internet.
In addition to text, web pages may contain images, video, audio and software components that are rendered in the user's web browser as coherent pages of multimedia content.
Before the WWW, remote computers communicated directly for the first time in 1969 and in 1983, TCP/IP standard was adopted.
Working at CERN, Switzerland, Berners-Lee laid out the basic concepts of the WWW in a proposal which included ideas like HTML, URL and HTTP.
In a document titled "Information management: a proposal", he envisioned the use of hypertext to link documents.
The WWW, commonly known as the Web, is an information space where documents and other web resources are identified by Uniform Resource Locators (URLs).
The first web browser was released in 1991 -- first to the research institutions and then to the general public on the Internet in the same year.
The WWW is the primary tool billions of people today use to interact on the Internet.
In addition to text, web pages may contain images, video, audio and software components that are rendered in the user's web browser as coherent pages of multimedia content.
Before the WWW, remote computers communicated directly for the first time in 1969 and in 1983, TCP/IP standard was adopted.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Five Years On, Malaysian Airlines MH370 Still Remains a Mystery - Here's What We Know So Far
- NASA Took a Hubble Telescope Photo and Turned the Sound from Nearby Galaxies into Music. Really.
- Apple Confirms Event on March 25, Could See New Streaming Service go Live
- Netherlands Will Pay You Tax-Free Rs 16 Per Km For Riding Cycle to Office
- Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Note 6 Pro Now Available For Rs 11,999: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results