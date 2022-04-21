Google Doodle For Earth Day To Remind Us The Damage We Have Done To This Planet

Google highlights special days and occasions with Doodles in which it changes the Google logo with a creative image or animation. To remind people about the impact of climate change on this Earth Day, April 22, Google has created a series of animations of four locations to showcase how climate change has impacted our planet. Every year, Earth Day (April 22) is a reminder to protect the planet and make it sustainable for our future generation.

On April 22, when you open Google Search homepage on Chrome internet browser, you will be greeted with a timelapse animation. There are four of these animations and every hour Google will change them. These animations or GIFs will showcase the impact of climate change over a period of time.

“Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet. Stay tuned throughout the day to view these scenes, each remaining on the homepage for several hours at a time,” said Google in an official blog post.

As far as the animations are concerned, Google will showcase real imagery from Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa highlighting the glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro from December 1986 to December 2020.

The next animation will be of glacier retreat in Sermersooq, Greenland from 2000 to 2020. Another animation will be of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, highlighting the coral bleaching on Lizard Island from March to May 2016.

The final animation will be of the Harz Forests in Elend, Germany, showcasing the forests destroyed by bark beetle infestation due to rising temperatures and severe drought from 1995 to 2020.

