1-min read

Google Doodle Reflects World Cup Hysteria

A click on the Doodle will take the user to the schedule of the upcoming games for the day.

IANS

Updated:June 15, 2018, 5:12 PM IST
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters Pictures)
Google has joined the FIFA World Cup fever with a series of Doodles coming up every day till the final on July 15.

Guest artists from all 32 countries taking part in the World Cup in Russia have been roped in by Google to create a Google Doodle every single day based around the theme of "what soccer looks like in my country".

Often used to highlight important dates or surface significant moments in history, Google Doodles are seen by countless number of people around the world.

A click on the Doodle will take the user to the schedule of the upcoming games for the day. By scrolling down, all current news of the World Cup will be available with other relevant information.

