English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Doodle Reflects World Cup Hysteria
A click on the Doodle will take the user to the schedule of the upcoming games for the day.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters Pictures)
Google has joined the FIFA World Cup fever with a series of Doodles coming up every day till the final on July 15.
Guest artists from all 32 countries taking part in the World Cup in Russia have been roped in by Google to create a Google Doodle every single day based around the theme of "what soccer looks like in my country".
Often used to highlight important dates or surface significant moments in history, Google Doodles are seen by countless number of people around the world.
A click on the Doodle will take the user to the schedule of the upcoming games for the day. By scrolling down, all current news of the World Cup will be available with other relevant information.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review | A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Also Watch
Guest artists from all 32 countries taking part in the World Cup in Russia have been roped in by Google to create a Google Doodle every single day based around the theme of "what soccer looks like in my country".
Often used to highlight important dates or surface significant moments in history, Google Doodles are seen by countless number of people around the world.
A click on the Doodle will take the user to the schedule of the upcoming games for the day. By scrolling down, all current news of the World Cup will be available with other relevant information.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review | A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Also Watch
-
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Friday 08 June , 2018 Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janhvi, Khushi & Anshula Kapoor's London Selfie is Breaking the Internet; See Photo
- Stefano Gabbana Calls Selena Gomez 'Ugly', Miley Cyrus Blasts The Designer
- Ranbir Credits Alia for Being a Positive Influence in His Life in This Candid Interview
- Eid Mubarak 2018: Here's How You Can Make a Style Statement This Festive Season
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Camp in Turmoil as They Face Tough Opening Test Against Ronaldo-led Portugal