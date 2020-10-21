Google Drive Admins Can Now Grant Access to Files Directly From Gmail

Google is making it easier for users to grant access to files on Drive directly from Gmail. Until now, the admin, who received the request from another user for access-permission, had to individually open the particular file (whether Doc or Sheet) in a new tab or app to manage the mode of access (editor, commentator, or viewer). Google says that the new feature works by sending a "dynamic email" that will allow admins to manage request without leaving Gmail. "Note that the 'from' address for access request emails is changing with this launch. They will now come from drive-shares-dm-noreply@google.com," the company noted.

The dynamic email will make it quicker and simpler to manage these requests and control access to your files. The feature will work for Gmail users on the web, on Android, and on iOS. The dynamic email feature for Drive will be available to users with personal Google accounts, as well as other enterprise customers including Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits plans. Google says its a gradual rollout and some users are already receiving the new feature.

Additionally, the access feature for Drive files via dynamic emails on Gmail will be switched on by default and Google says that users can head to Settings > Dynamic email > turn on or off Enable dynamic email > Save changes to disable the feature. Meanwhile, the company has started rolling out new icons for its professional and productivity tools like Gmail, Drive, Google Docs, Calendar, and more. However, the new icon for Google Drive remains largely unchanged except for the more rounded corners.