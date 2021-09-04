Google Drive is arguably the most popular cloud storage platform. Now, it is set to become more lucrative for users as Google has announced an offline mode on Google Drive. Google announced the update in a blog post, where the company said that users will now be able to access PDFs, Office files, and images on their Google Drive offline. For this, however, users will need to mark their files as “offline." Google had first launched a beta test for the Google Drive offline mode back in 2019.

Users can only access offline mode on their Google Drive via the Google Drive Desktop app on Mac or Windows. Further, users need to turn on an “Offline" mode in the Drive settings on the web. After installing the app and separately turning on “Offline" mode, users can go ahead to mark their files offline by right clicking the file and finding an “Available offline" option. The feature has been made availableto all Google Workspace customers, as well as Cloud Identity Free, Cloud Identity Premium, G Suite Basic, and Business customers. Google is also rolling out the feature for personal accounts.

Google Drive offers users 15GB of free storage, after which they have to purchase Drive space from Google. In India, the company provides monthly and annual plans for more cloud storage. Google offers 100 GB storage space for Rs 130 per month, which goes up to 2TB of storage space at a Rs 650 monthly fee.

