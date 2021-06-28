Google Drive is The First App To Get Android 12's Splash Screen Feature

Android 12 apps show a splash screen upon launch. Splash Screen is a launch animation that covers the full display of your phone for a split second till the app loads. Google Drive is the first Google app to support a splash screen on Android 12. Every app on Android 12 is accompanied by a launch animation to make startup more consistent and a delightful experience. When users tap an app, it expands out from where its located on the home screen or the app menu to cover your whole screen. When the app is opened after a while, users are greeted with a splash screen that includes the app icon.

Developers are able to customise the logo that appears on the splash screen, including the ability to animate the app icon. These animations on Android 12 can have an “unlimited duration," but Google recommends developers keep it to 1,000 milliseconds. Google announced the Splash Screen feature in Android 12 Developer Preview 3. The company back then gave an example of Gmail. Apart from Google Drive, no other Google app has got the feature on Android 12 yet. The splash screen on the Google Drive app, as shown in a video from 9to5Google, colours the Drive logo within a second before the app loads.

Google unveiled its latest operating software, Android 12 last month during the Google I/O conference. Android 12 will be rolled out to end customers later this year. It comes with a major UI redesign with Google’s “Material You" design language, a new privacy dashboard, a new internet panel, a clipboard read notification, and more.

