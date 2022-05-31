Google Drive Now Lets You Use Keyboard Shortcuts For Files: What It Means

If you rely on Google Drive for daily use, then the new update for the platform might be of great help to you. The web version of Google Drive (accessible through the browser) now gives you support for common keyboard shortcuts like copy, paste and even cut.

You can apply these shortcuts on any file residing on Google Drive and quickly transfer them from one place to another. “You can now use familiar keyboard shortcuts Ctrl + C (or Command + C on Mac), Ctrl + X, and Ctrl + V to copy, cut and paste Google Drive files in your Chrome browser. This saves you time by allowing you to copy one or more files and move them to new locations in Drive, and across multiple tabs, with fewer clicks,” Google mentioned in its blog post recently.

Using these options, users can now send multiple files across to different locations on the Drive. Google is bringing the shortcut compatibility for those using the Chrome web browser for now. And we are hopeful other browsers are added to the support list in the near future.

The new Google Drive shortcuts support is coming to all Google Workspace users, along with anyone with a personal Google account. These shortcuts make things easy for users on Google Drive, who rely on mouse clicks to get things done right now.

Google says that in order to avoid making duplicate files, you also have the option to use Ctrl + C, Ctrl + Shift + V and create a shortcut.

Adding shortcuts is a smart move from Google, but limiting its compatibility to Chrome means Google wants to bring more people into its ecosystem.

