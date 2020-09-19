Google Drive Will Soon Automatically Delete Trashed Items After 30 Days

Google has announced that its cloud storage service will soon start automatically deleting files stored in trash after 30 days. Starting October 13, Google will change its retention policy for items stored in Google Drive trash. Previously, users were able to retain trashed items indefinitely until it was emptied manually. These changes affect items that are trashed from any device and any platform. Google said that retention policies set by admins in Google Vault are not affected by this change.

Google made the announcement in a blog post on September 15. The company said the change now matches the retaining policy of other G-Suite products like Gmail. Apart from the Google Drive retaining policy change, Google announced a few more developments:

Admins can still restore items deleted from a user’s trash for up to 25 days for active users. Files deleted via Drive File Stream will be purged from the system trash after 30 days. There is no impact to Backup and Sync behavior.

Items in trash will still continue to consume quota.

The company said that as the policy takes effect, it will show a banner to users with details of the change. Google is already showing in-app notifications in Drive, and will notify the same to its Editors products (eg. Google Docs and Google Forms) users from September 29. Google also said that there is no end user setting for this feature. To learn more, users can visit Google's Help Center about how to delete and restore files in Google Drive.