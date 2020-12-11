Google Drive's Search Functionality Getting Improvements With a New Update

Google is updating Google Drive mobile apps to help user search files more quickly and efficiently. The feature essentially brings smart suggestions and auto-complete on the search box, similar to the search bar on several apps like Google search, YouTube and more. However, the search-suggestions on Drive are based on the file names stored on the cloud storage platform. Users with both Android and iOS versions of the app will enjoy the new feature, although it's only rolling out to users with Google Workspace subscription.

Google explains in a blog post that the enhanced search option helps to find files quickly and easily to ensure that users can share, review, collaborate, and create them at any time and place. "With changes in working patterns due to COVID-19 , more people need to get work done even when they're away from their desk," the company adds. As a part of the latest update, users will be able to see and re-run recent desktop and mobile searches. As mentioned, the Drive's search option will display intelligent suggestions that include results like people, past searches, and keywords, as well as recently accessed files.

The software giant adds that admins will have no control over the feature, meaning it cannot be disabled. Google Drive users with Android and iOS devices are receiving the update now via respective app stores, and Google says that the rollout process will conclude in the next 15 days. In terms of availability, users with Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus plan can access the feature. Drive users with premium plans like G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers also have access. Google has been updating its cloud storage platform to ensure that users have smooth access during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in October, Google introduced a new feature that allows admins to grant access to files stored on Drive directly from Gmail.