Google Duo And Meet Are Merging Soon To Give You All The Features In One App: All Details

Google Duo app will soon give you all the features that you use on Google Meet. The search engine giant has announced the decision to merge these two platforms, making sure you need one app to use all the features. Google will slowly shut down Meet, and bring all its features to the Duo app, and the process is starting in the coming weeks.

Google has made a habit of chopping and changing its products, and even closing them out of nowhere. The new decision from the company seems like a strange one, as Meet primarily caters to the business, and was more like a Zoom, Teams alternative.

While Duo is Google’s FaceTime-like platform for Android smartphone users. “This integrated experience will provide users with a single solution for both video calling and meetings with people across their lives,” Google highlights in this blog post.

The company has not talked about its plans for Meet once the transition to Duo is completed in the coming months. But from what we can understand, Meet will cease to exist, and the platform will be called Duo for all devices. Google is bringing these changes and users won’t have to pay anything to use the new and unified Duo app in the near future.

Google says the Meet app will continue to work, and the platform will be available through the built-in Gmail feature. The new features that you can expect to see on Duo after this merger includes customisable virtual backgrounds in calls and meetings, live sharing of content, video calls with up to 100 participants, and schedule meetings for the whole group.

Google talks about having one app with all the features, but this sudden change of heart with Duo and Meet is likely to confuse users, and businesses at the same time. It remains to be seen if this change forces people to switch to other apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and more.

