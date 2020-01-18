Take the pledge to vote

Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Duo Calls Can be Made Without Linking Phone Number on Web App

The update reportedly does not work with Google’s G Suite accounts so far, suggesting a phased rollout.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 18, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
The update reportedly does not work with Google’s G Suite accounts so far, suggesting a phased rollout.

Search giant Google has rolled out a new feature for its Video calling service, Duo, which now lets users make and receive calls from the web without linking their contact number. As per a report published in Android Central, the update seems to be incomplete as it does not work with G Suite accounts. If a user navigates through duo.google.com on a non-G Suite account which does not have a phone number linked, they will be shepherded to the standard site, which allows users to search Google account's contacts and initiate audio and video calls.

The calls work normal work in the same way, as they would if a phone number would have been associated. Earlier the user would have been prompted to add a phone number. As of now, this change seems to be available for web, only. Furthermore, the reports asserts that the users can now also make calls to people who’s email address and not phone number is linked to Duo. However, email-only Duo accounts without phone numbers do not appear in contacts list, and you cannot search for them.

The user can only make the call from a phone-number-associated Duo account to an email-only account if the contact can be accessed via another route —like recent activity list/notifications at the top etc.

