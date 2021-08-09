Google Duo Is Getting A Fresh UI With a New Call Button: All New Features and Tweaks

Google’s video calling software Google Duo is getting a home screen redesign. The new Google Duo redesign brings a “New Call" button that will also let users call their assistant “Home" device. The new home screen UI displays the contacts in a new format along with the “New Call" button, with the search bar on top of the screen. The redesign, first introduced last month, now seems to be rolling out to users. Google had last month said that the new UI features have been one of the highly requested additions to the video calling app from Google.

Google says that the new “New Call" floating action button will let users start a new call on the app, create a group, see groups and contact lists, and call a user’s Home device like a Google Nest smart speaker. The redesigned Google Duo UI also removes few functionalities from the previous interface. Users will now be able to “Send Messages" by clicking on the contact or group and subsequently click on the Message button. Users can also create groups with the New Call button and then clicking on the Create Group link. Google Duo users will also be able to See Contacts and Existing Groups by either searching for them via the New Call button, or inviting them, which is also initiated with the “New Call" button.

Google has, for the past year, really focused on improving productivity via its apps and services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has been pushing Google Meet as its primary video conferencing software and last year, it re-worked the erstwhile G-Suite of professional and productivity tools to turn them into Google Workspace, and interlink the tools in a more practical and user-friendly manner.

