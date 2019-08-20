Google Duo Low Light Mode Can Brighten Your Night Time Video Calls

After rolling out group video calls on Duo, Google has added a new low light mode to its popular video chat mobile application. One of the most awaited features, the low light mode tweaks the users' video so others can see them better during night-time conversations.

In a blog post, Niklas Blum, Senior Product Manager for Google Duo, said "In many places, electric lighting is a significant challenge, preventing people from connecting face to face. People often light their homes with a single bulb when electricity is expensive, and even then, power outages remain common in many areas, leaving people in the dark during the evening when many video calls with family and friends happen.”

“Even when electricity is not an issue, many people just want to video call to say goodnight right before bed, keep each other company as they watch TV together or enjoy a quick chat while they’re outside in the evening," he said.

He further added, "The new low light mode will make it globally to Android and iOS users this week, so you should start checking your Duo app for an update. If it doesn't pop up on your phone yet, give it a few more days since this is probably a staged rollout."

The new low light mode can sense poor lighting conditions and automatically boost the exposure for a better-looking video call experience. Google hasn't shared details on how exactly the feature works, but the company has said that the results could differ depending on the environment and of course the capability of the smartphone that one uses. We are assuming that Google making use of the Night Sight feature that it introduced on the Pixel range of smartphones.

